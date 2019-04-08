'Stuber' trailer: Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani go on a crazy cab ride

Everyone has had a couple of annoying cab rides, but it's probably nothing like the experience has in the upcoming film 'Stuber'.

The makers of Dave Bautista and starrer 'Stuber', recently released the first trailer of the film.

Kumail shared the trailer of the action-comedy on his handle and wrote, "The trailer for is online! Cc: @DaveBautista (you're in this one.)"

The trailer is full of action-packed and rib-tickling comedy scenes. The trailer takes the audience on a wild journey. It follows Kumail, a named Stu, who picks up a passenger played by Dave. Dave's character actually turns out to be a cop on the trail of a brutal killer.

Amid all the chaos, desperately tries to hold onto his wits, avoid danger and work with his passenger while trying to maintain his high customer service rating.

'Stuber' had its premiere last month at SXSW, reported The

Directed by and written by Tripper Clancy, the film also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino, and

Produced by and John Francis Daley, the film is slated to release on July 12, this year.

