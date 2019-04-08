First weekend report: 'Romeo Akbar Walter' earns Rs. 22.70 crore

John Abraham's latest film ' Walter', which is inspired by a true story in 1971, had an ordinary first weekend.

The film has collected Rs. 22.70 crore so far. Indian shared the latest box office figures of the film on his handle.

He wrote, "#RomeoAkbarWalter Fri 6 cr, Sat 7.70 cr, Sun 9 cr. Total: Rs 22.70 cr. biz. #RAW."

The film did not have a very impressive start at the box office. According to Taran, the film minted Rs. 6 crores on its opening day. It saw a slight increase on Saturday with earnings of 70 crore and earned Rs. 9 crores on Sunday.

According to Box Office India, the film has fared best in collecting almost 8 crore nett from the circuit.

The film edged out the latest entry in the DC Extended Universe 'Shazam', which opened to Rs. 3 crore and did not perform well over its first weekend, collecting around Rs. 11.50 crore.

' Walter' trails the opening day total of the actors' previous film titled 'Satyameva Jayate', which had raked in Rs. 20 crore on its day one.

According to Box Office India, the film's opening falls more in line with John's other movies like 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran', 'Rocky Handsome' and 'Force 2'.

' Walter' received an underwhelming response from the viewers and critics alike.

The thriller is written and directed by The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo- War of 1971 and revolves around an Indian Agent who goes undercover amid the rising tension between and

Apart from John, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, and in pivotal roles. Produced by Ajay Kapoor, the film hit the theatres on April 6.

This is John Abraham's second collaboration with Ajay after 'Parmanu'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)