is back to entertain his fans with the upcoming film 'Angrezi Medium'.

Irrfan is making a comeback to the big screen with 'Angrezi Medium' after recovering from neuroendocrine tumour.

Sharing his first look from the film, the seemed happy to be back on the film's set and shared that he is excited to tell the audience another story.

"GMB serving since 1900s It's going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr .. Aa fir Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium," he wrote along with the picture.

The picture shows him as a sweetshop owner, standing in front of 'Ghasiteram Mishthan Bhandar'. The looks proud and happy dressed in a yellow shirt and pink pants.

Yesterday, actor took to her account to announce that she is going to be a part of the film. The movie has just gone on floors in Udaipur and Radhika shared a picture of the clapboard in order to make the announcement.

However, she also cleared speculations around the leading lady of the film and confirmed that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been roped in. Sharing the post, she wrote, "As excited as the man behind! So so so grateful for this new journey,". She also tagged Kareena revealing that she will be a part of the film too.

Radhika will play Irrfan's daughter in the film and reportedly, wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK.

On April 5, Irrfan resumed shooting for the film after returning to The 52-year-old actor was previously in where he was undergoing treatment.

Irrfan will be playing a sweet shop owner in the film. On the other hand, Deepak Dobriyal, who also stars in the film, plays the role of his brother and Manu Rishi, also a part of the film plays the role of his cousin. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals to each other.

Directed by Homi Adjania, 'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan and in the lead roles.

The film is being produced by and apart from Udaipur, will also be shot in

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. On Wednesday, through Twitter, he thanked everyone for their affection and support.

Irrfan was last seen in 'Karwaan' alongside Mithila Parker and Dulquer Salmaan.

