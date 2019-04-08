Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans offering chance to attend 'Avengers: Endgame' world premiere

The fans of 'Avengers' have a reason to rejoice, as they can now avail an opportunity to attend the world premiere of the movie 'Avengers

took to his account to shell out more details by posting a video, in which he can be seen with his

"Will you join me at the premiere? It's your LAST CHANCE to see me definitely not cry on the red carpet! Support the and ENTER NOW with my bio link or go to com/mark #onlyatomaze @omazeworld," he wrote.

stars and (a company which aids in raising money for non-profits) have joined hands to give the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans this once in a lifetime opportunity of attending the world premiere of the movie along with the Marvel stars.

In the video, Mark, as well as Chris Evans, is seen saying that the last date to register oneself to attend the exclusive premiere is about to close down. He also lays emphasis on the fact that instead of shelling a whopping amount in buying the tickets, one can attend the premiere with stars for free. Also, selected few will get a chance to take home a replica of Thor's hammer and America's shield without paying a penny.

The actors also gave a URL where one can register. As per the website of Omaze, one can not only attend the premiere but can also get a chance to get a selfie with stars and attend a private after party as well. The hotel and flight tickets will be provided by too. With this, Omaze will help to raise funds for of Acting & Theater and Christopher's Haven.

The Joe and directorial is all set to release on April 26, 2019.

