Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw- The most sought after players in IPL knockouts

Fanmojo.in, a venture where users handpick their players use their skill to play games, compete and win prize money, has conducted a survey on how gaming is the new rage of the season.

The survey was conducted on 2,000 respondents with 1900 male and 100 female in the age group of 20 to 25. In order to get a wider perspective, the survey was conducted in the top metropolitan and tier II cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Tier I comprises 45 per cent of the players followed by tier II and III at 36 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively.

It was observed that the players from tier I and tier II cities are familiar with the gaming apps/platforms. Owing to the ongoing IPL fever, the platform is noticing an influx of users from the tier III cities as well.

The primary reason for people to join is that it is legal unlike the sports betting apps and is a game of mere skills. It is the future of in the country and has already established its roots where more countries are anticipated to adapt to this concept. The can win cash prizes every day and all the cash prizes won can be withdrawn very quickly.

According to the survey by FanMojo, 95 per cent of men is fond of playing fantasy cricket while just 5 per cent of women like to play the 52 per cent of the users belongs to the age group of 25-34, whereas 33 per cent of the users are aged between 20-24 and the rest all users are 35 years and above.

It is interesting to note that the top 5 preferred players for the are Virat Kohli (56 per cent), (43 per cent), C Gayle (38 per cent), Prithvi Shaw (34 per cent), Rahane (32 per cent).

The experience of the and the current performance in the IPL are the key factors which determine the selection made by the user. The average amount of money spent by a in a league is around Rs 150 and the player spends around an hour daily on the fantasy gaming platform.

Following are the most preferred players from the various franchises from the current season of IPL:

* Super Kings (CSK) - Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir

* Indians (MI) - Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah

*Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) - Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel

* Capitals (DC) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Morris, Shreyas Iyer

*Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) - K L Rahul, Chris Gayle, Ravichandran Ashwin

* Knight Riders (KKR) - Dinesh Karthik, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

*Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Ben Strokes

*Sunrisers (SH) - David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan

