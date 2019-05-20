No UPA meeting on May 23: Stalin

DMK chief M K on Monday said there was no meeting of the UPA being convened by on May 23, the day votes in the elections will be counted.

"Who said there is an opposition parties meeting on the 23rd. The meeting will be useful only election results," he told reporters here.

Earlier there were reports that has invited leaders of the constituent of for planning a strategy to checkmate BJP from staking claim to power if the NDA falls short of majority.

Some non-UPA party leaders were also said to have been sounded for the meeting, it was reported.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)