Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chaddha celebrate Eid on sets of 'Panga'

and wished their fans on Eid from the sets of their upcoming film 'Panga'.

Kangana shared a series of pictures and videos on her on Wednesday. The posts feature the two dressed in beautiful white ethnic attires having a fun time.

"Food coma on the sets of # Life is good. Eid Mubarak to everyone," Kangana captioned the post.

They were also joined by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, 'Panga' is scheduled to hit the big screens next year on January 24.

The upcoming sports-drama will feature Kangana as a Apart from her and Richa, the film will also feature Punjabi Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, and in the pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)