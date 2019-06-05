David Letterman joins Shah Rukh Khan for Eid

Continuing his yearly ritual, Khan, on Wednesday, greeted his fans from the balcony of his bungalow on the occasion of Eid. But this year, he had a special company- American television host David Letterman!

Every year, on Eid, an overwhelming crowd of fans gathers outside Mannat, Shahrukh's house in Bandra and waits for the Bollywood star to come out and wave at them. Over the years, it has become a special tradition.

From the past few times, AbRam too has become a part of this exchange, but this year was even special as the two were joined by one of America's most popular television hosts Standing right next to Shahrukh, Latterman smiled and waved at fans.

Shahrukh is all set to feature in the upcoming season of David Letterman's talk show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'.

