Zack Snyder returning to roots, set to direct zombie thriller 'Army of the Dead'

Zack Snyder is all set to once again direct and produce a thriller.

Snyder whose most recent credits are 'Justice League,' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,' and 'Man of Steel,' will direct and produce 'Army of the Dead' at Netflix, reported Variety.

Joby Harold is writing the screenplay from Snyder's story which says following a outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Snyder will be producing the with his spouse and from Stone Quarry. Principal photography is set to begin later this year.

Notably, Snyder made his directorial debut 15 years ago with 'Dawn of the Dead' which was a remake of George A. Romero's 1978 film, and starred Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Jake Weber, and It grossed $102 million worldwide on a $25 million budget. That led to Snyder and Harold writing a sequel for 'Dawn of the Dead,' which was set up at , but ultimately scrubbed in 2012.

Snyder also directed '300,' 'Watchmen,' ' Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole' and 'Sucker Punch'.

