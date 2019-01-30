'PM Narendra Modi' biopic makers announce final cast of film

The makers of 'PM Modi' biopic, on Tuesday, announced the names of actors who will be a part of the main cast for the film.

Following the inclusion of actors and to the Vivek Oberoi starrer, the latest stars to join the film are Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, and

Speaking about the cast, said, "A solid star cast with talented actors is the base of an effective cinematic experience. With 'PM Modi' we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Mr Modi. I am excited at the prospect of having such a talented cast and to work with them along with Omung."

The biopic will traverse the journey of PM Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as onto his landmark win at the 2014 election and finally being nominated as the of

