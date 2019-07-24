Kanwar Yatra: Schools, colleges to remain closed from July 25-30

-
ALSO READ
Kanwar Yatra: Schools, colleges to remain closed from July 23 to July 30 in Haridwar
UP: DGP calls high-level meeting ahead of Kanwar Yatra
Arrangements made to ensure no difficulties for Kanwar Yatris: SP
This Kanwar Yatra, drones, snipers to be used for surveillance
Drones, snipers to keep hawk's eye on Kanwar Yatra
-
In wake of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, all educational institutions, including schools and colleges in the district would remain closed from July 25 to 30.
The order has been issued keeping in view the increasing number of devotees visiting Haridwar and the possibility of closure of roads for movement. This has also been done keeping in view the safety of children and for maintaining law and order.
"All educational institutes- including schools, colleges, Anganwadi centres will remain closed from July 25 to July 30 in view of 'Kanwar Yatra-2019," Satendra Kumar, Basic Education Officer, Meerut said.
The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwarias (pilgrims) visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU