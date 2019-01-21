US President Donald Trump nominated for Razzie Awards

It turns out that the US has been nominated for the prize that goes to the worst in film.

has been nominated for another Golden Raspberry Awards, wrote The

Trump has once earlier won the for the 1991 film 'Ghosts Can't Do It'. Trump has been nominated for worst performance by an in a leading role for archival footage as himself in a pair of documentaries.

Those documentaries are Dinesh D'Souza's 'Death of a Nation' and Michael Moore's 'Fahrenheit 11/9'.

Trump finds competition in this category from for 'Sherlock Gnomes', for 'Holmes &Watson', for 'Gotti' and for 'Death Wish'.

The is also up for worst screen combo for himself and "his self-perpetuating pettiness" in 'Death of a Nation' and 'Fahrenheit 11/9'.

Notably, the First Lady, Melania Trump, is also up for worst supporting actress in 'Fahrenheit 11/9'.

Trump too is nominated in that category for the same Moore film.

The first ceremony was held in March 31, 1981. It was created by and This year's ceremony will be held on February 23 and will have 1,047 voting members from all 50 states and two dozen foreign countries.

