Karnal: Police baton charge on protesting students over death of fellow student in road mishap

Angry over the death of an ITI student who was rammed by a roadways bus here on Thursday, scores of his fellow students on Friday staged a protest that turned violent.

As per reports, a section of students blocked the highway and did not allow the police to take the body for postmortem.

While the protesting students pelted stones on the police, the cops resorted to lathi-charge and fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd. Both, police as well as students were injured.

of Police (SP) told media, "Yesterday, a student had died in an accident in Karnal. Students gathered today to protest over his death. But, there were some mischievous elements who provoked students to jam roads and spread lawlessness. Several of the police personnel were injured in the incident."

The protesting students were demanding action against the of the bus and were expressing their displeasure over the attitude of the roadways bus drivers in general allegedly leading to such accidents.

