SC refuses to vacate Calcutta HC order over Soumitra Khan's 'no entry' to Bankura

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to vacate the Calcutta High Court order which had directed West Bengal BJP candidate Soumitra Khan not to enter Bankura district following a cheating case registered against him.
The apex court, however, had allowed him to enter the district only to file his nomination papers. Soumitra is BJP candidate from Bishnupur constituency in Bankura district in West Bengal.
It was later challenged by the BJP leader before the apex court.
