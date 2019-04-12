Andhra Pradesh: 7 dead, 9 injured after minibus collides with lorry

7 people were killed and 9 others sustained injuries after a minibus collided head-on with a lorry on Highway 42 in Andhra Pradesh's district on Friday.

The injured were rushed to a nearby government hospital for treatment.

The of the minibus is currently absconding and a case has been filed against him.

Most of the deceased belonged to the Tanakulla mandal of district.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)