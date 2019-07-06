Karnataka political crisis: 10 Congress-JD(S) MLAs leave for Mumbai

at least 10 of the 11 ruling coalition MLAs in karnataka, who have resigned from the Assembly, have flown to Mumbai.

Three Congress MLAs -- Ramalinga Reddy, S.T. Somashekar, and Munirathna -- have stayed behind.

Earlier, B C Patil, one of the Congress MLAs who resigned on Saturday, told reporters that the legislators from Congress and Janata Dal (Secular)-JDS were being taken to Goa.

"MLAs are flying to Goa on a special flight," he had said.

Congress has rushed its Karnataka in-charge KC Venugopal to Bengaluru to take stock of the situation. The party has dubbed the dissident action as part of "Operation Kamala" under which a BJP government is sought to be formed.

This came after a senior JD(S) MLA, who resigned from the Karnataka Assembly, claimed that 14 MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition have resigned from the House.

Talking to reporters after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala, JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath said 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to the Speaker and requested him to accept them.

He said the Speaker promised to look into the resignations in accordance with the rules.

Vishwanath said some of the MLAs also met the Governor and gave him a copy of the resignations.

