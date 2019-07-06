No action will be taken against Vijayvargia by BJP : Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said that no action would be taken by the BJP against their MLA Akash Vijayvargia for attacking a municipal corporation officer with a bat.

"Nothing will happen to Akash Vijayvargia. We saw this in the case of Pragya Singhji too. A notice was issued but then nothing happened. It is because there is a huge difference between their words and actions. BJP says one thing and does just the opposite," he told media persons here.

The Indore legislator and son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was arrested and later sent to judicial custody for thrashing the municipal officer. He was released on bail on Sunday.

The senior leader also criticised the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Friday, saying that it had nothing to solve the problems of agriculture and unemployment.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modiji had said he will take India's economy to 5 trillion dollars. Currently, it is 2.6 trillion dollars. To take it to that level, the GDP annual growth rate should be around 16 to 20 per cent, while it is just 6 to 6.25 per cent currently. No mention of the problem of unemployment is made in the Budget. There are also no measures to help farmers," Digvijay said.

In reply to a question, he said: "Alcohol and petrol products should also be brought under the GST. There should be a maximum of two rates of the GST and cess should be completely removed."

Talking about Rahul Gandhi's resignation, Digvijaya said that the party will continue their fight in the direction showed by Rahul Gandhi. "We will continue with our fight under Rahul Gandhi's guidance. If somebody can fight the ideology of Godse, it is the Congress," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)