2 new ministers inducted to Karnataka Cabinet

The year-old Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S)- coalition government in on Friday inducted two new ministers in the Cabinet, an said.

" administered the oath of office to legislators and at a simple ceremony in the Raj Bhavan," the told IANS here.

Shankar is a Pragyavantara Janata Paksha (KPJP) MLA from segment in district, while Nagesh is an Independent MLA from Mulbagal segment in district.

--IANS

fb/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)