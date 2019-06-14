JUST IN
2 new ministers inducted to Karnataka Cabinet

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

The year-old Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka on Friday inducted two new ministers in the Cabinet, an official said.

"State Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office to legislators R. Shankar and H. Nagesh at a simple ceremony in the Raj Bhavan," the official told IANS here.

Shankar is a Karnataka Pragyavantara Janata Paksha (KPJP) MLA from Ranebennur Assembly segment in Haveri district, while Nagesh is an Independent MLA from Mulbagal segment in Kolar district.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 13:38 IST

