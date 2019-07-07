Mumbai: Youth Congress workers stage protest outside Sofitel Hotel, urge rebel MLAs to take back resignation

JUST IN
"Real culprits" will be caught soon: Khattar after meeting slain doctor's family
ANI  |  Politics 

The Youth Congress workers here on Sunday staged a protest outside Sofitel Hotel, urging the Congress MLAs staying in the hotel to take back their resignation.

The Congress workers including vice president Suraj Singh Thakur were detained by the police. During the protest, they shouted slogans against the BJP.

The workers shouted slogans such as Bhartiya Janata Party Murdabad, Youth Congress Zindabad, Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi, Razinama Wapas Lo.

"Their job is that they should work in the legislative Assembly for five years. We demand that they should take back their resignation," a Congress worker said.

The worker said that the BJP is infamous for horse-trading.

"They have done it in several other states too. When these MLAs fight the elections on the BJP ticket, it will prove that the BJP was behind all this," he said.

First Published: Sun, July 07 2019.

