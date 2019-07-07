Uttar Pradesh: DGP calls high-level meeting ahead of Kanwar Yatra

Director General of Police on Sunday called a meeting in Noida to take stock of arrangements ahead of Kanwar Yatra. Chief Secretary and other police officials from Uttrakhand, Delhi and Rajasthan were also present.

DGP OP Singh directed the officials to ensure that Kanwar Yatra is successfully completed.

Police officials were instructed to be vigilant and deal with crime strictly, especially on crimes related to women.

Along with police officials, DGP had also called a meeting of transport department officials.

Chief Secretary also met officials of urban development and other departments to review arrangements ahead of the annual pilgrimage.

