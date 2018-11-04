Karolina Pliskova pulls out of Fed Cup final

Czech tennis star Karolina Pliskova has pulled out of her team's Fed Cup final clash against the United States after failing to recover fully from a leg injury.
The world number eight suffered the injury at the recent-concluded WTA Finals in Singapore that had also affected her movement in the tournament.
Taking to Twitter, Pliskova revealed, "I was looking forward to the final very much, but after the examination, my start is not possible." She further wrote, "Our team is strong enough!"
The Czech team comprising of Pliskova along with her compatriots Petra Kvitova, Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Strycova had progressed to the finals of the Fed Cup after defeating Germany 4-1 in the semi-finals in April.
Marking it the 13th clash between the two nations, the Czech team is slated to face the USA at the Fed Cup Final in Prague later today.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU