Kashmir: JeM module busted in Awantipora, 4 arrested

State Police on Monday busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module in Awantipora that was involved in grenade lobbing and planting of explosives.
The four people who have been arrested were involved in various terror activities in Tral and Awantipora areas.
The crackdown has come just a day after three terrorists linked to JeM were arrested from Wathora area of Budgam district for allegedly attacking a police post in Srinagar.
Further details are awaited.
