Andhra man weaves 'unique' national flag, wishes it to be unfurled by PM

A handloom weaver has woven a flag, which he claims to be unique and wishes to have it unfurled at the by the on

Rudrakshala Ramalinga Satyanarayana hails from Vemavaram village in Achanta Mandal of district. Born in a poor handloom family, he wants to achieve something big in life. Driven by his nationalist feelings, Satyanarayana designed a fully handwoven flag with no joints or stitches.

At first, Satyanarayana designed a 4x6 feet flag but later realised that it is small and cannot be unfurled at the Then he started working on an 8x12 feet flag with some financial support from and YSRCP local leader

Satyanarayana used 2400 threads of three colours and Jamdhani and Paisani styles of handloom work. He gave extra attention to ensure that all the 24 spokes in the flag's are clearly visible.

"My aim is to see an unstitched flag unfurled at the Accordingly, I had woven a flag without any stitches or joints. It is fully woven with threads, including the Ashok Chakra," he told ANI.

With no stitches or joints, it took almost four years to complete the handwoven flag, he said.

"We hope the government will recognise the effort of our weavers and co-operate us to unfurl this flag at the Red Fort," Satyanarayana said.

According to the flag-naker, he incurred an expenditure of almost Rs 6.5 lakhs in four years and even sold his house, he claimed.

