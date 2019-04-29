Andhra man weaves 'unique' national flag, wishes it to be unfurled by PM

A handloom weaver has woven a national flag, which he claims to be unique and wishes to have it unfurled at the Red Fort by the Prime Minister on Independence Day.
Rudrakshala Ramalinga Satyanarayana hails from Vemavaram village in Achanta Mandal of West Godavari district. Born in a poor handloom family, he wants to achieve something big in life. Driven by his nationalist feelings, Satyanarayana designed a fully handwoven national flag with no joints or stitches.
At first, Satyanarayana designed a 4x6 feet flag but later realised that it is small and cannot be unfurled at the Red Fort. Then he started working on an 8x12 feet flag with some financial support from BJP MP Gokaraju Gangaraju and YSRCP local leader Sriranganatha Raju.
Satyanarayana used 2400 threads of three colours and Jamdhani and Paisani styles of handloom work. He gave extra attention to ensure that all the 24 spokes in the flag's Ashok Chakra are clearly visible.
"My aim is to see an unstitched national flag unfurled at the Red Fort. Accordingly, I had woven a flag without any stitches or joints. It is fully woven with threads, including the Ashok Chakra," he told ANI.
With no stitches or joints, it took almost four years to complete the handwoven flag, he said.
"We hope the government will recognise the effort of our weavers and co-operate us to unfurl this flag at the Red Fort," Satyanarayana said.
According to the flag-naker, he incurred an expenditure of almost Rs 6.5 lakhs in four years and even sold his house, he claimed.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU