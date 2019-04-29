SpiceJet plane overshoots runway at Shirdi airport; all passengers, crew safe

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 plane overshot the runway while landing at Shirdi airport on Monday.
All the passengers and crew in flight SG946 from Delhi, are safe, the airline said in a statement.
"A SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated between Delhi to Shirdi overshot the runway while landing at Shirdi. All passengers and crew are safe and are being deplaned normally," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
