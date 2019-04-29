JUST IN
SpiceJet plane overshoots runway at Shirdi airport; all passengers, crew safe

ANI 

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 plane overshot the runway while landing at Shirdi airport on Monday.

All the passengers and crew in flight SG946 from Delhi, are safe, the airline said in a statement.

"A SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated between Delhi to Shirdi overshot the runway while landing at Shirdi. All passengers and crew are safe and are being deplaned normally," it said.

First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 18:27 IST

