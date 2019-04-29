'Are you campaigning or horse trading': TMC hits back at PM Modi

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark that 40 TMC MLAs are in touch with him, asking if he is campaigning or indulging in horse trading.
Taking to Twitter, TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien called Modi "Expiry Babu PM" and said his party will take up the Prime Minister's remark with the Election Commission.
"Expiry Babu PM, let's get this straight. Nobody will go with you. Not even one councillor. Are you election campaigning or horse trading! Your expiry date is near. Today, we are complaining to the Election Commission. Charging you with horse trading. #LokSabhaElection2019," he tweeted.
Addressing a public rally in Serampore in West Bengal, Modi said that 40 TMC MLAs are in touch with him and there is nothing that can save Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
"Didi, on May 23, when the results will come, the lotus will bloom everywhere and your MLAs will leave you. Didi, your 40 MLAs are in contact with me even now," he said at the public meeting.
Eight parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal -- Baharampur, Krishnagar, Ranaghat, Burdwan East, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum, went to polls under the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election.
There are 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Counting of votes will take place on May 23..
