Kate Cross named Lancashire Thunder skipper

England right-arm has been named as the new of for the 2019 (KSL).

The announcement follows the England and Wales Board's (ECB) confirmation of allocation of national players for this year's competition. The 27-year-old Cross will replace as the latter retired from earlier this year. Hazell is now the of the Yorkshire Diamonds.

Cross made her Lancashire debut at the age of just 13 and went onto become the first girl to be accepted into the at 15. She won her first England cap in 2013 and has played for Lancashire in every edition of the

"I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to have been offered the opportunity to in the this summer. I've been proud to represent the Red Rose for 14 years now and I'm hugely excited to lead this fantastic group of girls," Cross said in a statement.

"Dani (Hazell) was a superb and we wish her all the best as of Yorkshire Diamonds, it's my hope that we can build on the great progress made last year," she added.

Cross's England teammates and Sophie Ecclestone, both who play their county for the Red Rose, will once again represent Lancashire.

and former captain said: "I'm really pleased that Kate has accepted our offer to be captain of and I believe she'll do a fantastic job."

"I was really impressed with Kate as a in 2018 and her strong relationship with the squad will be crucial, as will the experiences that she'll be able to pass on to the younger players. I was pleased with the performance of Lancashire Thunder in last year's and I hope that we can better that in 2019," she added.

Blackwell will be joined at Old Trafford by for the campaign. McInnes currently works with in the (WBBL) in and will link up with the existing coaching team.

Former captain oversaw Lancashire's best ever performance in 2018, winning five matches and narrowly missing out on a finals day berth during the final round of fixtures. Announcements on overseas signings and full Lancashire squad will be confirmed ahead of the start of the new campaign.

This year's edition will start on August 6 and will see six teams - Lancashire Thunder, Loughborough Lightning, Western Storm, Surrey Stars, Yorkshire Diamonds, Southern Vipers - playing each other twice in a league format.

The top three teams qualify for finals day on September 1, with the second and third-placed sides competing for the chance to face the first-placed league winners in the final. Southern Vipers, Western Storm, and Surrey Stars have won the tournament once each in 2016, 2017, 2018, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)