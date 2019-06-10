You will remain a cricketing icon for every Indian: Kiren Rijiju

The for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Monday heaped praise on stating that the all-rounder will remain "a cricketing icon for every Indian."

His remarks come after the left-handed batsman's decision to retire from all three formats of the game.

"Dear Yuvraj Singh, you may have retired from the competitive game but you will remain a cricketing icon for every Indian & millions across the globe. What a batsman, bowler & fielder you have been! We are proud of you. I extend my best wishes for your future endeavours," Rijiju tweeted.

[{6c72e4f7-762a-4137-8539-90fb6bdeec06:intradmin/rijiju.JPG}]

The Chandigarh-born Yuvraj captured the imagination of world with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.

"Only if I could articulate what has done for me, to me! But let me tell you this, cricket has given me everything I have. It is the reason why I sit here today," said Yuvraj, whose on-field exploits defined India's last two triumphs.

A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving or fierce batting.

Big events brought out the best in him -- be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at

Yuvi is renowned for hitting six sixes in an over of in the ICC T20 World Cup2007 and he was awarded the of the Tournament in India's 2011 50-over triumph.

The 37-year-old, who announced his retirement earlier today, said, "Lately, I was neither getting success nor opportunity to play. I had spent so much time on the ground and there were other reasons as well. I was confused about how to end my career."

"We won this IPL but had I got a chance to be part of the XI, I would have left with satisfaction but one doesn't get everything in life. I started my career in 2000 and it had been 19 years. Last year, I had decided that this year's IPL would be my last outing and I'll give it my best shot," he added.

"Thank you, this has been a lovely journey. See you on the other side," said Singh, adding that he would continue devoting his time to assisting patients through his 'YouWeCan' Foundation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)