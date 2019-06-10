Amarjit Singh mature player at young age: Indian football coach Igor Stimac

Indian football head praised Singh Kiyam who made his debut against Curacao in the recently concluded King's Cup at

Stimac said that the 18-year-old is mature for his age and his playing style gives hope to the team to play aggressively.

along with Raynier Fernandes changed the pace of the match against Curacao in the King's Cup.

"I'm really impressed with how he looks on the pitch, and how mature he looks with respect to his age. The way he plays is something which gives us hope. He along with Raynier (Fernandes), completely changed the game against Curacao," said.

"He is among the players we rely on. All of them have good abilities, and we will work on advancing their game as they are our future," he added.

Amarjit's U-19 said that his selection in the national team makes staff and players proud. He is the first one from Indian U-17 World Cup Team, and the Arrows and even the U-19 squad to pick up in the national team.

" getting the call-up for the senior national team makes our staff, and players at the very proud. It's a wonderful feeling. He is the from the Indian U-17 World Cup Team, and the Arrows and even the U-19 squad to make it to the first team," India U-19 team said.

Amarjit's selection in the national team gave other players hope that their hard work and commitment will get noticed. He had become the motivation for the other players to work hard and make it to the senior team.

"It gives all the players a renewed hope and belief that their hard work and commitment will not go unnoticed. It's a motivation for all these players to do better and work even harder, and hopefully make their way to the senior team in the near future," he added.

The 18-year-old thanked the (AIFF) for the unprecedented support and the exposure they gave to the U-17 team. Singh said that AIFF gave the team a chance to play against the top clubs and national teams in the world which helped us to improve much as a

"I am thankful to the AIFF for the support, and exposure they gave to the Indian U-17 team, which was something unprecedented. They gave us the chance to play against some of the top clubs, and National teams in the world, which helped us improve hugely as players," Amarjit said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)