Katy Perry drops new single 'Never Really Over'

American pop has dropped a new solo track 'Never Really Over', over two years since her last solo track 'Bon Appetite' was out.

The song is shot near by In the video, Katy can be seen sporting long blonde hair and undergoing all sorts of quirky therapies to recover from heartbreak. Ultimately, she finds her happiness flapping about in a butterfly-effect dress with a cult in a park, reports Billboard.

Perry sings, "I'm losing my self-control/ Yeah, you start and I trickle back in/ But I don't wanna fall down the rabbit hole Cross my heart, I won't do it again."

Katy's '365' is the producer along with Dreamlab, and the EDM star Dan Haywood, Leah Haywood, Dagny, Gino Barletta, Michelle Buzz, Jason Gill, and, of course, Katy, were the co-writers.

The also revealed her look from the song on "Ready to raise your vibrations? NeverReallyOver out now," she captioned the post.

"All of our relationships -- from first love, through failed love, to great love -- all become a part of you," she croons, "so that none are ever really over, and once you accept both the dark and the light, you may find that the darkness brought you to the light" says Katy.

There's no information yet as to when will Katy release her fourth solo album, the follow up to 2017's Billboard 200 'Bon Appetite'.

