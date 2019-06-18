Hyderabad police bust cricket betting racket, one held

police busted a cricket betting racket and held one person from Shahinayathgunj area of on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone, raided the residence of the accused identified as Venkatesh Parashar Chudi Bazar area in Shahinayathgunj of the city.

"Parashar was accepting betting amount for ongoing ICC cricket match between and We were told that he was receiving money through direct and indirectly mediums," the police said.

According to the police, the accused and gamblers were using a betting app and used to transact the amount clandestinely.

Three mobile phones, a television with a set-top box, a remote and Rs 20,000 money were recovered from his residence, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)