Telangana: 2 'chaddi gang' members detained

has detained two members of the notorious 'Chaddi Gang', who were involved in several house burglaries.

The duo has been identified as and Hasan Narsingh, both residents of Gujarat, used to visit to commit the offence of "house burglaries".

They used to move on foot in the streets in the late night hours and targeted locked houses /flats.

The accused were detained on Monday after V C Sajjanar issued orders invoking the Preventive Detention Act.

A series of house burglaries were committed by the gang of in December 2017, April 2018 and January 2019, said VC Sajjanar. They have carried out four property offences during 2019 so far, while two in 2018 and one in 2017.

They were earlier arrested on January 18 by the on 18 January 2019 at their native place in State and remanded to judicial custody.

Later they were produced before the at Lunawada. On thorough interrogation, they revealed that they came to to commit property offences in the month of December 2017, April 2018 and January 2019 along with three other absconding accused - Vinod, Pankaj and Jesam.

