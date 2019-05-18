I will be assassinated like Indira Gandhi, BJP after my life: Kejriwal

Alleging that the BJP was after his life, minister and Saturday claimed that he will be assassinated like former by his

"The BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO (Personal Security Officer) one day like My own security officers report to BJP," Kejriwal told a channel in

"The BJP is after my life, they will murder me one day," he added.

Kejriwal was in to campaign for his party which is contesting on all seats in the state.

Earlier this month, he was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Saturday.

The Police had claimed that the culprit was a disgruntled but the party blamed the BJP for the attack.

"I will be murdered and police would say it was a disgruntled party What does it mean, if a is angry with saab ( minister Amarinder Singh) can he hit him, if a is angry with Modi ji ( Narendra Modi), can he hit him?" Kejriwal asked.

Responding to the allegation, the Police said that its security unit is a professional set up of well trained personnel who are thoroughly committed to their jobs and performed their duties with a high level of dedication and professionalism.

"The unit has been providing security cover commendably for several high dignitaries of all political parties. The security personnel posted in the security team of honourable CM, Delhi are equally well committed to their duties," saidAnil Mittal, Additional Police.

