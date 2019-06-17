Anantnag encounter: Army Major, jawan injured

An Army Major and a soldier of 19 Rashtriya Rifles have been injured in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said, "The encounter is still on. We will be able to give you more information once the encounter is over."
This comes after five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Anantnag on June 12.
Among those who were killed include ASI Ramesh Kumar (Jhajjar, Haryana), ASI Nirod Sarma (Nalbari, Assam), CT Satendra Kumar (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh), CT Mahesh Kr Kushwaha (Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh) and CT Sandeep Yadav (Dewas, Madhya Pradesh).
