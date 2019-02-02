NDRF team reaches Palghar's Dahanu after tremors jolt the region

-
A team of 5 Battalion, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Pune on Saturday reached Palghar's Dahanu area to raise awareness about earthquake and other disasters among tribals and other locals.
The team carried sufficient CSSR (collapsed structure search & rescue) equipment and communication devices. The team also distributed 200 tents to people in Dhundalwadi village for temporary shelter.
This comes a day after Dahanu was hit by six mild tremors. The highest tremor felt was of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale. No loss of life was reported.
