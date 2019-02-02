NDRF team reaches Palghar's Dahanu after tremors jolt the region

A team of 5 Battalion, Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Pune on Saturday reached Palghar's area to raise awareness about and other disasters among tribals and other locals.

The team carried sufficient CSSR (collapsed & rescue) equipment and The team also distributed 200 tents to people in Dhundalwadi village for temporary shelter.

This comes a day after was hit by six mild tremors. The highest felt was of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale. No loss of life was reported.

