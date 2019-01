Kerala nun rape case: Save Our Sisters writes letter to CM

Save Our Sisters (SOS), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has written a letter to Vijayan seeking government intervention to protect the nuns who led the agitation against

"The rape survivor and the other five nuns who supported her in the case against are facing an imminent threat of being separated and sent away from by the Missionaries of Jesus," the SOS letter to Vijayan read.

SOS urged the government to ensure that the lives of the nuns are not endangered by enforcing transfer order. "We call upon the government to initiate immediate action to forestall the move to remove them from their present convent where the government is giving protection, till the trial is completed," the NGO said.

Eminent writers and social activists have also extended their support to the petition.

On January 19, Sister Anupama along with three other nuns who had pledged support for the nun allegedly raped by Franco Mulakkal, also penned down a letter to the seeking his intervention in the matter.

Bishop Mulakkal has been accused of raping and forcing unnatural sex on the nun multiple times between 2014 and 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)