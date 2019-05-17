Here's how Deepika Padukone prepped for Cannes

stunned everyone on Thursday on the red carpet where she looked like a straight out of a classic tale. Expressing her excitement over the star-studded event, the shared pictures where she can be seen prepping up for the event.

Taking to her Instagram, the 'Padmavat' gave a glimpse of all that went into the red carpet look by posting pictures and videos of her preparations to look best at the event.

" 2019," she captioned a video.

In other pictures posted by the 'Piku' actor, she can be seen sitting calmly in a bathrobe and getting her makeup done.

The had heads turn as she walked the red carpet in an off-white gown by with a black-brown bow. The long trail of the gown further adds the oomph to the outfit and the beautiful eye makeup adds to the overall look of the actor.

Deepika gave her fans a stroll at the red carpet by posting a series of amazing pictures of her look at the red carpet. "Cannes-16th, May 2019," she captioned the post.

In the pictures, there are several close up shots of the actor where she can be holding up that elegance and poise look by flaunting her style. She can also be spotted waving and giving flying kisses to her fans and well-wishers at the red carpet.

Even shared pictures of the actor on his giving a brief of the entire look. 'DEEPIKA LOVE," he captioned the post.

Deepika kept her fans updated with her trip to Cannes by posting pictures on her Earlier on Thursday, the actor shared pictures as she arrives at the airport in

The diva was spotted in a rocking chic avatar as she wore a white button-down shirt, paired with a chambray shirt and loose denim pants. She accessorised her look with polarized black shades and red stiletto heel. Simple red lips and centre parted straight hair completed her look.

Last year, Deepika wore an origami gown from Ashi Studio's Summer/Spring 2018 Collection.In another look, she wowed the fashion police in a sleeveless figure-hugging gown with plunging neckline and fully beaded in white shimmering stones with matching cape.

Apart from Deepika, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, were some of the A-list celebrities who were seen dazzling at red carpet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor will be seen next in 'Chhapaak' where she essaying the character of an acid attack survivor. The film which is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

