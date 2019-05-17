Robert Pattinson in negotiations to play 'The Batman'

is in talks to play in upcoming film 'The Batman'.

From featuring as a vampire in twilight to being approached to play Batman, it seems Pattinson has a connection with bats and darkness.

While the makers are yet to settle a deal with the actor, according to Variety sources Pattinson remains the top choice and is likely to feature as the new Caped Crusader in the upcoming film.

The pre-production of Matt Reeves' forthcoming film is expected to start this summer.

Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two "Planet of the Apes" sequels, took over directing duties for the DC superhero film after stepped away from the director's in 2017 and later step down as the Caped Crusader altogether. This gave Reeves an opportunity to chose his own

If the deal is successfully settled, Pattinson will become the youngest to ever play on the big screen.

Following a disappointing performance by ' v Superman' (2016) and 'Justice League' (2017), Reeves is taking his own sweet time to come up with a properly polished script.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is set to hit the big screens in June 2021.

