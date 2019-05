After channeling her inner retro-chic in a classic Kanjeevaram saree, actress turned heads in an edgy Nedret Taciroglu pant-suit for the at here.

Looking fierce as ever, she upheld her 'Fashion Queen' title with the dapper piece coupled with dewy lips and bold eye make-up.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)