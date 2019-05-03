Venezuela opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez says he met military officials under house arrest

Venezuelan and former political prisoner On Friday said that he met high-ranking members of the country's during his house arrest.

quoted Lopez addressing reporters that senior members of the military supported the end of the regime of

Lopez, who has been in detention amid allegations of arson and conspiracy since a series of mass protests in 2014, said he believed would fall "in weeks."

"I had meetings in my house when I was under house arrest. There I met with commanders, I met with generals. I met with representatives of specific parts of the armed forces and specific parts of the police forces," he said, without identifying the figures.

He added that the people he met with made a "commitment" to ending the "usurpation" of Maduro. Opposition supporters refer to Maduro's continued hold on power as a "usurpation."

After months under house arrest, Lopez was released from prison on Tuesday (April 30), alongside his successor as of the opposition movement, Juan Guaido, who led a street-level uprising aimed at toppling Maduro.

The uprising faltered, having apparently failed to gain the support of senior members of the Venezuelan military, and Lopez took refuge in the residence of the Spanish to

Lopez claimed members of the military had assisted in his escape from house arrest, claiming they had pardoned him.

On Thursday, a court in issued a warrant for Lopez's arrest, declaring he had "flagrantly" violated his home detention. The court statement said that he should continue to serve a 13-year sentence imposed in 2014.

However, the said it had "no intention" of surrendering Lopez. In a short statement issued on Thursday, the also said Lopez, his wife and daughter were in the residence of the Spanish "of their own will."

" trusts that the Venezuelan authorities will respect the inviolability of the Spanish Ambassador's residence," the statement added.

Lopez's house was raided on Wednesday night by "delinquents," his wife, Lilian Tintori, said on Thursday in a series of tweets accompanied by pictures.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)