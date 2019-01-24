Turkey: time for world probe into Saudi writer's death

Turkey's foreign says the time has come for an international investigation into the killing of Saudi

told A Haber television on Thursday that the issue would be taken up with U.N. Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Execution, Agnes Callamard, during her visit next week.

The also suggested that many countries were trying to "efface" the killing to shield

columnist, who wrote critically about the Saudi crown prince, was killed inside the in Istanbul in October.

has indicted 11 people over the killing and is seeking the death penalty against five of them. Critics see the move as an effort to distance the from the killing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)