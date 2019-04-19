Khattar blames Jawaharlal Nehru for Kashmir issue

Chief Minister on Thursday said the issue was born out of the "mistakes" committed by India's

Addressing a public rally in Bhiwani, said, " could have been an integral part of but it was because of the mistakes committed by that Article 370 came into force in the state."

He also told voters here that does not want to scrap Article 370 while reaffirming that his party will continue to make efforts in this direction in order to repeal it.

Article 370 grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, while Article 35A, incorporated into the Constitution in 1954, provides special rights and privileges to the citizens of the state.

Khattar's statements come shortly after BJP released its manifesto, reiterating its demand for abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, provisions which are specific to

It also said that the party will make efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to the state.

In Haryana, where 10 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, polling will be held on May 12, while counting of votes will take place on May 23.

