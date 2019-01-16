Khelo India Youth Games: Devika, Laxmi enter boxing semis

Local pugilists and stormed into the semifinals of the girls under-17 event at on Tuesday.

In the pinweight (46kg) class, Devika outboxed Goa's 5-0 while Laxmi prevailed over Ayushi Awasthi of in the light-fly (48kg) class. In the same class, Manipur's Tingmila Doungel got a walk-over after her opponent (Uttar Pradesh) was found overweight.

Devika, who won a silver medal at the National School Games last year, is aiming to win gold in her maiden

"The major hurdle is Haryana's Rinku and we will face one other in the semifinals. I am preparing myself for that bout," Devika said.

Rinku beat statemate Rajni 5-0. The other semifinal will be between Assam's Priyanka Borah and Haryana's Tamanna.

Maharashtra's Prajkta Shinde, who beat (Uttarakhand) in the light bantam (52kg) class on the first day, went down fighting to Assam's Saraswati 2-3. Prajkta stared well and dominated the first round, but after the break, launched a series of attacks. Prajkta tried her best to keep at a distance and scored some points herself but the girl scripted a narrow victory.

Maharashtra's challenge in the girl's Under-21 division came to an end after Poonam Kaithwas went down to Haryana's Jony 5-0 and when the referee stopped the contest between Himachal Pradesh's Earika and in favour of the

In the boys' Under-17 light fly (48kg) class, Bishwamitra Chongtham continued his winning run beating Punjab's by a 4-1 score. In 50kg, Shaikhom Singh defeated Delhi's Yash Kaushik 5-0.

Another pugilist to enter the semifinals was Yaiphaba Meitei, who scripted a 5-0 win over Bhinder Singh of

(middleweight, 75kg) and MD Rahil (welterweight) also booked berths in the boy's Under-21 semi-finals with easy victories over (Punjab) and Haryana's Sachin respectively, while Shahikant Yadav (light welter) got a walkover from (Uttar Pradesh).

