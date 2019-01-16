Duanne Olivier attains career-best position in ICC Test rankings

South African fast bowler on Tuesday reached a career-best 24th position in the Rankings after another stellar performance in the final Test in Johannesburg, which his side won by 107 runs to complete a 3-0 series sweep over

Olivier's match haul of eight for 125 in the final game lifted him eight slots in the list led by his compatriot Kagiso Rabada. His 24 wickets in the series not only got him the of the series award, but also see him gain 29 slots overall in the rankings after starting the series in 53rd place, according to a press release by the ICC.

South Africa, who have reached the second position in the ICC Test Team rankings after their impressive series victory against Pakistan, also had their batsmen move up the rankings with wicket-keeper gaining 12 berths to reach 14th position.

Former Proteas (up three places to 10th) and opener Aiden Markram (up two places to eighth) have also made significant gains.

For Pakistan, moved up five places to a career-best 20th position. is not far behind after inching up one slot to 23rd place. Openers Imam-ul-Haq (up 23 places to 73rd) and (up two places to 63rd) have also reached career-best positions, as per the release.

Among the fast bowlers, gained three slots to reach 31st position while Faheem Ashraf jumped 48 slots to reach a career-best 58th position after finishing with six wickets in the match. Spinner Shadab Khan also reached a career-best place after gaining 23 places to reach 78th in the list.

The emphatic series win helped overtake and England in the team rankings.

have gained four points to reach 110 points, two points above England in the list led by with 116 points. Moreover, have slipped behind to seventh place and 88 points.

