JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Entertainment

Emirati arrested for locking Indian football supporters in bird cage, calls it a 'joke'

PSL 2019: AB de Villiers set to play in Pakistan
Business Standard

Kim Kardashian West says baby boy due 'sometime soon'

ANI  |  Washington D.C. [USA] 

Kim Kardashian West who had confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate has a new revelation.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kardashian West revealed the news after Cohen, who also recently announced he's expecting his first child via surrogate, asked if she was "working on another child," People magazine reported.

Kardashian West responded in the affirmative, revealing the baby is due "sometime soon."

She further revealed to Cohen that it is a boy. "It's a boy, I think it's been out there," Kardashian West said on the show.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 12:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements