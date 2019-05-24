Kim Kardashian files trademark protection for newborn's name

Days after welcoming her fourth child with husband Kanye West, filed for trademark protection for her newborn son

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star filed a trademark application for her son's name. According to the documents obtained by E! News, Kim's company filed for trademark protection just one day after she announced her baby boy's name.

The filing covers potential business ventures by his name, including hair accessories, calendars, books, magazines, clothes and more. It would also include like strollers, diaper bags and swaddling blankets.

Seems like Psalm is on his way to creating his very own empire, just like his popular family!

Kim and Kanye welcomed their baby boy via surrogacy on May 9, announcing his arrival the following day.

"He's here and he's perfect!" Kim told her fans on Kim's shared that the new bundle of joy weighed six pounds and nine ounces.

On May 17, Kim shared the newborn's name with the world, along with the first photo of the little munchkin. Taking to Instagram, Kim shared a screenshot of her chat with her husband and captioned the same with the name of the newborn. She wrote, " "

The photo featured their son sleeping in his crib. The text in the image read, "Beautiful with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."

A few days ago, Kim also shared pictures from her CBD-themed baby shower.

The couple is already proud parents to North, Saint, and Psalm is the power couple's second boy and the second time they have used a surrogate. They earlier used a surrogate with

