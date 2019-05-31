Jussie Smollett's case documents give insight into possible deal of acquitting the actor

After the release of documents related to Jussie Smollett's case on Thursday, a new revelation is in the media.

The documents revealed that prosecutors already told police detectives that a possible deal of acquitting the was in work before charges against him were dropped in March.

"They didn't pass it on because they didn't know it (the case) was going to be handled the way it was," The quoted police as saying.

on April 1 demanded the to publicize the documents so as to better understand the case and get some insight into why the charges on the were suddenly dropped by the Attorney's office.

The case-related documents also highlight that the office which was investigating the case informed the police department on February 28 that they will no longer investigate the crime.

Smollett was charged on March 7 and the charges were dropped on March 26 without the admitting any guilt.

Risa Lanier, State's also informed the detectives "that she felt the case would be settled with Smollett paying the city of $10,000 in restitution and doing community service."

However, the detectives shut the case because an alleged offender was arrested and was being prosecuted, according to Guglielmi.

A police officer, who came to know about the deal when it was announced by the lawyers, felt justice wasn't being served.

"My job as a is to investigate an incident, gather evidence, gather the facts and present them to the state's That's what we did. I stand behind the detectives' investigation," said.

The 'Empire' actor in January claimed that he was attacked by two masked men who yelled racial slurs against him as he was gay and black. He also claimed that the attackers shouted, "This is MAGA country."

After investigations, Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts by the city of However, the charges were dropped as he forfeited USD 10,000 and agreed to do some community service.

Later, Jussie was sued by the city of Chicago for USD 130,000 in order to recover the costs incurred during his investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)