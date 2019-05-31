Cardi B drops her latest single 'Press'

amazed fans as she dropped her latest single 'Press' on Friday.

The hinted at the release of the song in an post shared on Monday night. Posting a picture of herself in a courtroom wearing handcuffs and a tight faux leopard-skin outfit, she wrote, "PRESS SINGLE AND THIS WEEK ON 5/31!!!"

The latest song is set in the backdrop of a courtroom, Variety reported.

The American had teased the fans in the connection back in December. "Press, press, press, press, press/ Cardi don't need more press," she repeated in the video.

In January, the 'Taki Taki' revealed that she is looking forward to releasing an album in the spring.

"Of course it's gonna be an album in 2019. Hopefully, I could get my album done around the same time that 'Invasion of Privacy' came out, but I don't know how possible that's gonna be because I feel like I'm going to be extremely, extremely busy," Variety quoted her as saying.

However, the Album was expected to release on April 6, a date that has long since passed.

However, the rapper also dropped songs- 'Please Me', a single with and another 'Wish Wish' with DJ from his album 'Song of Asahd'.

