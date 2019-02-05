Kin of Hyderabadi woman arrested in Saudi Arabia seek Sushma Swaraj's help

The family of a woman from Hyderabad, who went to to perform but was arrested by local authorities, on Tuesday called on (EAM) to provide assistance in her return to

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Mujahid Uddin, the younger brother of victim Nasreen Begum, said, "My family and I went to perform in On December 29, 2019, we landed at and at the immigration point, the officials apprehended my sister while they let us go".

"Authorities later said that the police have shifted her to They did not provide us with any information regarding the arrest, we are confused about why they have arrested my sister. I request the and EAM to rescue my sister and bring her back to India," he added.

is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Unlike Haj, which has specified dates according to the Islamic lunar calendar, it can be undertaken at any time of the year.

