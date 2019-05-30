Known for his austerity, MoS Pratap Sarangi steals show at swearing-in ceremony

Famed for his austere way of living, from stole the show on Thursday at the swearing-in ceremony of the and Council of Ministers, of which he was a part.

The crowd cheered and gave a standing ovation just before he was administered the oath as the by

Speaking to ANI, said: "I am overwhelmed. We have not been assigned any ministries yet, but as soon as I get it, I will first try to understand it. Elections are over now and now we will work for the development of We will make it corruption-free."

Two-time elected Member of form Odisha, this made his mark in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections by winning from the constituency with a margin of 12, 956 votes.

Pitted against sitting Biju Janata Dal's in the constituency, Sarangi won the seat by getting a whopping 4 lakh votes.

The 64-year-old leader was selected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly, first between 2009 to 2014 and then between 2009 to 2014 from Nilagiri assembly segment.

Sarangi is an active member of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)