Kohinoor concludes the third edition of Consumer Electronics Show 2019

Fast-growing electronics chain Kohinoor, concluded the third edition of India's largest consumer electronic festival - Show 2019. With participation from over 50 Indian and International brands, the 2019 edition of the show attracted over 80,000 shoppers across 10 days.

"The Show has been growing with each passing edition. This year, we have seen a 25 per cent increase in participation as compared to last year's edition. We believe it is the brands promise that connects the most with customers and vice versa. This year, products were curated keeping in mind consumer demands and interests", said Vishal Mewani, Director, Tele Video.

"In short, we had for our consumers. Over 20 extremely innovative products were launched during the show. We will continue to stick to our brand promise of Selling Joyfully and look forward to yet another edition of the Kohinoor Show next year", he added.

Promoting an inclusive environment, 40+ specially-abled kids from and were invited by Kohinoor to the Kohinoor Consumer Electronic Show 2019 to experience the event, witness innovation and get a look and feel of the products displayed.

also organized a blood donation camp at the venue. Additionally, brands including LG, Vu, Siemens, VIVO, Amazon, IFB, Samsung, and launched exclusive first products at the show.

Blue Star, Mi, Lenovo, HP, Sony, Philips, Nokia, Samsung, Lloyd, Hitachi, Unilever, were a few of the other leading brands that had a strong presence at the 2019 edition of the

Senior leaders from various brands and renowned personalities including Aditi Govitrikar, Ali Asgar, Mohit Marwah, and also visited the show. The show did not simply serve as a platform for brands to showcase products and innovation but provided them with an opportunity to engage and understand more about consumers and their purchase habits.

